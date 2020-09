EMBED >More News Videos Chopper 6 was over the scene of a crash between a car and a scooter in Burlington County, New Jersey Thursday morning

WESTAMPTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Officials are investigating a crash between a person with a scooter and a vehicle in Burlington County, New Jersey Thursday morning.It happened around 6 a.m. on the 100 block of Indel Avenue in Westampton Township.Medics and emergency crews were at the scene.The pedestrian did not survive the crash.Police said the driver remained at the scene.The crash remains under investigation.