Pedestrian struck and injured in Pennsauken Twp., NJ

Pedestrian struck in Pennsauken Twp.: Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on June 1, 2018. (WPVI)

PENNSAUKEN TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
A pedestrian is hospitalized after a serious accident along a busy thoroughfare in southern New Jersey.

It happened at 1:30 a.m. Friday on the westbound overpass from Route 38 to Route 30 at Airport Circle in Pennsauken Township.

Medics rushed the pedestrian to Cooper University Hospital.

There was no immediate word on that person's condition.

Police have not said if charges will be filed against the driver.

