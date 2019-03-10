EDGEMOOR, Del. (WPVI) -- A person was killed while walking along 495 in Delaware.
The victim's car had broken down, and while walking to get help, the victim was hit by several cars.
This happened in the southbound lanes, just south of Edgemoor Boulevard in Edgemoor around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
The cars involved did stop at the scene.
Delaware State Police are still investigating.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Pedestrian struck and killed by several cars on I-495 in Edgemoor
TOP STORIES
Show More