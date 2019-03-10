Traffic

Pedestrian struck and killed by several cars on I-495 in Edgemoor

Pedestrian struck and killed by several cars on I-495 in Edgemoor. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on March 10, 2019.

EDGEMOOR, Del. (WPVI) -- A person was killed while walking along 495 in Delaware.

The victim's car had broken down, and while walking to get help, the victim was hit by several cars.

This happened in the southbound lanes, just south of Edgemoor Boulevard in Edgemoor around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

The cars involved did stop at the scene.

Delaware State Police are still investigating.

