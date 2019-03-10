Traffic

Pedestrian struck and killed on I-495 in Edgemoor

EMBED <>More Videos

Pedestrian struck and killed by several cars on I-495 in Edgemoor. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on March 10, 2019.

EDGEMOOR, Del. (WPVI) -- One person was killed while walking along 495 in Delaware.

Authorities say 77-year-old Robert Slade of North Carolina was hit while walking along I-495 south in Edgemoor around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

His car had broken down in the rain, and he was walking for help.

Officials say the first car that struck Slade was hit by another car, creating a domino effect on the interstate.

The area was shut down for four hours.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related topics:
trafficpedestrian killed
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Mother, 2 children struck in West Philadelphia
Man arrested for shooting his mother in South Philadelphia
Man suffers gunshot wound to the head in Northeast Philadelphia shooting
SEPTA police strike moves into its fifth day
Car crashes into home in Upper Merion Township
Ethiopian Airlines flight that crashed kills all 157 on board
Arrest made after child missing for nearly 2 years found in Pa.
Show More
2 injured in head-on crash in Ridley Township
Traffic stop leads to major drug bust in North Philadelphia
Bryce Harper walks up to 'Fresh Prince' theme song during first at bat
New Regional Rail schedules go into effect Sunday
Firefighters battle house fire in Blackwood, New Jersey
More TOP STORIES News