EDGEMOOR, Del. (WPVI) -- One person was killed while walking along 495 in Delaware.
Authorities say 77-year-old Robert Slade of North Carolina was hit while walking along I-495 south in Edgemoor around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
His car had broken down in the rain, and he was walking for help.
Officials say the first car that struck Slade was hit by another car, creating a domino effect on the interstate.
The area was shut down for four hours.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Pedestrian struck and killed on I-495 in Edgemoor
TOP STORIES
Show More