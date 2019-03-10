Pedestrian struck and killed on I-495 in Edgemoor

EDGEMOOR, Del. (WPVI) -- One person was killed while walking along 495 in Delaware.Authorities say 77-year-old Robert Slade of North Carolina was hit while walking along I-495 south in Edgemoor around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.His car had broken down in the rain, and he was walking for help.Officials say the first car that struck Slade was hit by another car, creating a domino effect on the interstate.The area was shut down for four hours.-----