Pedestrian struck and killed on Route 38 in Cherry Hill, New Jersey

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed on Route 38 in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

It happened around 4:45 a.m. Friday in the area of Chestnut Street.

Police said the male victim crossed the westbound lanes and was struck by a driver in the eastbound lanes.

According to authorities, the driver of the striking vehicle did not stop and continued traveling Route 38 east.

Police shut down the eastbound lanes as they investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer J. Watts at (856) 432-8860 or tips can be received anonymously by emailing tips@cherryhillpolice.com.
