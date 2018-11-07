Pedestrian struck by school bus in Port Richmond

Philadelphia police are investigating a school bus crash in Port Richmond that left a pedestrian in critical condition.It happened before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Allegheny and Aramingo avenues.Police say a man about 30-years-old was struck by a school bus.He was rushed to Hahnemann University Hospital.It's not clear on how the accident occurred.Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.------