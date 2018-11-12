Pedestrian struck, killed in Franklin Twp. identified

Police are investigating a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian near his home in Gloucester County.The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Michael Farley.It happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday on Route 40 at Madison Avenue in Franklin Township.Police say Farley was in the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle.He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.The driver told police she did not see Farley in the roadway.There is no word if she will face any charges.------