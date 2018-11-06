TRAFFIC

Pedestrian struck, killed outside polling place in Northampton County

EASTON, Pa --
Authorities say a pedestrian was struck and killed outside an eastern Pennsylvania polling place.

Officials in Northampton County said the accident happened at about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday outside the Forks Township municipal building, which was being used as a polling place.

The county coroner's office said the victim was taken to St. Luke's University Hospital in Bethlehem and pronounced dead.

Police said the driver of the minivan involved stopped at the scene and was released without charges after being questioned.

Dozens of voters continued to walk in and out of the polling place as police investigated outside.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficpennsylvania newspedestrian killed
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
1 killed, 5 injured in Schuylkill crash; search for hit-and-run driver
Driver huffing before crash that killed 3 girl scouts, mom in Wis., police say
3 Girl Scouts, 1 adult killed in Wisconsin hit-and-run crash
Passenger flees after car crashes into Center City church
More Traffic
Top Stories
1 killed, 5 injured in Schuylkill crash; search for hit-and-run driver
Election Day 2018: Find your polling place and voting hours
Uber driver charged after teen dies following car surfing fall
Grandmother wins Powerball jackpot of $343.9M
Troubleshooters: How to stop harassing robocalls and earn money
AccuWeather: Brief, But Strong Storms Possible This Afternoon
Election Day in Philly: Good turnout, bad weather
New law in New Jersey causes confusion for voters
Show More
Election Freebies: Vote, then get free fries, ice cream, more
Candidates cast their votes in Bucks Co. congressional race
Residents vote in Delaware senate race
Residents are watching the Bucks Co. battle for the House
Facebook blocks 115 accounts ahead of US midterm elections
More News