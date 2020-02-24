Traffic

Pedestrian struck on Route 29 in Ewing Township, New Jersey, police say

EWING TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a reported crash involving a pedestrian in Ewing Township Monday morning.

It happened around 7 a.m. on Route 29 under I-295.

Police said a man was hit by a driver on Route 29 and the driver did stop nearby.

Officials said the man was found unconscious and EMS administered life-saving measures and then transported him to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton.

Route 29 was closed in both directions in the area while police conducted their investigation.

The roadway reopened approximately 2 hours later.

The condition of the man struck is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information concerning the crash is asked to contact Officer Matt Wherley at (609) 882-1313.
