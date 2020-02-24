Traffic

Pedestrian struck on Route 29 in Ewing Township, New Jersey, police say; road closed in both directions

EWING TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a reported crash involving a pedestrian in Ewing Township Monday morning.

It happened around 7 a.m. on Route 29 under I-295.

Police and accident investigators are on the scene.

So far police have not released any more information.

Route 29 is closed in both directions in the area.

Traffic delays are expected in the area.

***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
