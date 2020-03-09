PennDOT Going After Work Zone Speeders with Mobile Traffic Cameras

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- State officials have had enough of drivers speeding through highway work zones.So, on Monday, PennDOT launched a work zone speed camera initiative.PennDOT spokesperson Robyn Briggs says, "It was enacted to keep work zones safe. In 2018 alone there were 1,800 crashes in work zones - 23 fatalities."After a first violation, which will come in the mail, violators will receive a warning letter.After that, it gets really expensive, really quickly."You get it a second time it's $75. You get it a third time it's $150," says Briggs.This is a statewide program and the mobile speed cameras will be set up anywhere road crews are working under PennDOT's jurisdiction.That includes current projects on I-476 in Montgomery County, Route 1 in Philadelphia, Route 1 in Bucks County, and Route 309 in Bucks County.We spoke with commuters who say few things are more infuriating on the roads than irresponsible drivers putting road crews, and other drivers, at risk.Shari Mintzer of Souderton says, "It makes me angry. It does make me angry, it makes me scared for the people that are working."Now, PennDOT has added a little wiggle room to this initiative.Those speed cameras are programmed not to activate until they detect a driver traveling 11 mph above the posted speed restriction.