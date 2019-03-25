Traffic

PennDOT Hard at Work Filling Potholes

Pothole season is upon us and PennDOT is already on the job trying to smooth things out for commuters.

While PennDOT officials acknowledge that filling every pothole will take their mission well into June, the goal is to make significant progress on 100 roadways in their jurisdiction over the coming week.



The roads they are targeting over the next several days include Route 309 in Quakertown, US 30 in West Whiteland, Route 320 in Nether Providence, and Aramingo Avenue in Philadelphia.

Commuters are being asked to be patient as intermittent lane closures, as usual, are part of the deal.

PennDOT is also encouraging everyone to report the location of any potholes they find. You can contact PennDOT's pothole repair division by calling 1(800)FIX-ROAD or online at PennDOT.gov.
