PennDOT to begin repairing potholes next week

PennDOT to begin repairing potholes next week. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on March 24, 2018. (WPVI)

PennDOT says it will start to repair potholes next week.

Crews will be working on more than 60 state highways across Bucks, Delaware, Chester and Montgomery counties, as well as in Philadelphia.

Potholes have been a big problem this winter.

In Philadelphia alone, city officials say crews will be filling 44,000 potholes.

That's a 20-percent increase over last year.

