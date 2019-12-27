travel

Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls to climb for 12th straight year

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania -- Tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike will rise for the 12th straight year, with a trip across the state costing as much as $53.50.

The Morning Call of Allentown reports that the 6 percent hikes take effect on Jan. 5. They are part of a 2007 law designed to raise more than $10 billion for infrastructure improvements and debt service.

The cash rate to travel from the Ohio Border to the Delaware River crossing near Levittown will rise by $3.10 to $53.50. The EZ Pass rate will climb by $2.20 to $38.40.

Mark Compton, chief executive officer of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, has said that about $700 million - nearly half the agency's revenue - will go toward debt service next year because of the plan to fund infrastructure improvements through turnpike tolls.

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale fears the toll hikes will lead people to find other routes and further stress the commission's finances and ability to help fund the state Department of Transportation.

"The turnpike simply cannot continue to raise tolls to cover the legally mandated payments to PennDOT," DePasquale said in March.
