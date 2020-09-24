pedestrian struck

Person struck and killed on NJ-49 in Maurice River Township

MAURICE RIVER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed in Cumberland County, New Jersey.

It happened around 6 a.m. Thursday on NJ Route 49 at Hunters Mill Road in Maurice River Township.

Police said one person was hit by a vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fatal crash closed Route 49 in both directions as accident investigators remained at the scene.

Police have not released any further details.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficmaurice river townshippedestrian struckpedestrian killedaccidentcrash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PEDESTRIAN STRUCK
Man struck, killed by box truck on Black Horse Pike
Woman struck by hit and run driver in Collingswood
Woman's body lands inside house after violent crash that kills 2
Good Samaritans pull car off woman after she was hit by car
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Breonna Taylor case: Protest held in Philly after grand jury ruling
Dismay over Breonna Taylor spills into America's streets
Fmr. Philly police commissioner responds to grand jury decision in Breonna Taylor case
Shots fired outside Bucks County high school while sports teams practiced nearby
AccuWeather: Warm again today and through the weekend
2 Louisville officers shot amid Breonna Taylor protests
Man wearing Burger King uniform found shot to death on sidewalk
Show More
29-pound cat 'Lasagna' needs a family to help her slim down
Harper keeps playoffs hopes alive: 'I came here to get Phillies back to Broad Street'
Man fatally shot at Wilmington gas station
Pumpkin spice mac & cheese coming this fall
Woman shot twice in torso in Hunting Park
More TOP STORIES News