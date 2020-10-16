Person struck and killed, Route 38 shut down in both directions in Mount Holly

MOUNT HOLLY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A portion of Route 38 is closed in both directions after a person was struck and killed in Burlington County, New Jersey.
The fatal crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. Friday near a US gas station on Route 38 at Pine Street in Mount Holly.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Drivers are told to expect delays in the area.
Police continue to investigate.
