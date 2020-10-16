pedestrian struck

Person struck and killed, Route 38 shut down in both directions in Mount Holly

By
MOUNT HOLLY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A portion of Route 38 is closed in both directions after a person was struck and killed in Burlington County, New Jersey.

The fatal crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. Friday near a US gas station on Route 38 at Pine Street in Mount Holly.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Drivers are told to expect delays in the area.

Police continue to investigate.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficmt. hollypedestrian struckpedestrian killed
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PEDESTRIAN STRUCK
Man fatally struck by multiple cars on NE Extension
Man walking to food truck killed by hit-and-run driver
Crash between vans sends vehicle into pedestrian
Construction workers struck by vehicles on I-195 in Hamilton Twp.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fact check: Rhetoric from Trump, Biden in the non-debate
Dueling town halls: Biden faces voters in Philly, Trump visits Miami
2 missing boaters found dead in Delaware
AccuWeather: Soaking Rain, Chilly Today
Aw rats! Philly climbs in list of 'Rattiest Cities'
Man shot and killed in North Philadelphia
Trio breaks into Doylestown apartment, steals SUV: Police
Show More
Motorcyclist loses control, dies in Oxford Circle crash: Police
Philadelphia police investigate multiple armed carjackings
5-year-old finds lemur that went missing from SF Zoo
Top 6: Dining spots in Fishtown
Chris Christie: 'I was wrong' not to wear mask in White House
More TOP STORIES News