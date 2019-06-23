Traffic

Person struck by car, killed on I-95 in Chester

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- A part of Interstate 95 was shut down after a pedestrian was struck and killed.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, the person was hit by a car in the northbound lanes.

The highway was shut down at Exit 4 for the investigation.

There was no immediate word on the circumstances of the crash.

The name of the person who was killed has not been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficchestercar crashpennsylvania newspedestrian struck
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver who hit 2 women blames mechanical issue with SUV
4 men shot, wounded in Point Breeze
AccuWeather: Sunny And Warm
Driver crashes vehicle into several cars in Wilmington
Philadelphia refinery fire contained but still burning
Woman fatally stabbed outside Camden apartment
Mayor Kenney hits Philly streets for crime prevention program
Show More
Great weekend for All-American Cookout in Dilworth Park
Folks continue to clean up from flood waters in Westville, NJ
David Ortiz in good condition, out of intensive care
Rat falls from ceiling and onto table at Buffalo Wild Wings
Trump delays nationwide operation to deport immigrants
More TOP STORIES News