Person struck by car, killed on I-95 in Chester

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- A part of Interstate 95 was shut down after a pedestrian was struck and killed.
The crash happened around 3 a.m. Sunday.
According to police, the person was hit by a car in the northbound lanes.
The highway was shut down at Exit 4 for the investigation.
There was no immediate word on the circumstances of the crash.
The name of the person who was killed has not been released.
