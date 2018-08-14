TRAFFIC

Person struck by N.J. Transit train on River Line in Burlington County

BEVERLY, N.J. (WPVI) --
A person was struck by a New Jersey Transit train in Burlington County.

It happened just after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Beverly/Edewater Park River Line light rail station.

N.J. Transit says the River Line is suspended in both directions between the Burlington South and Delanco stations.



There is no word on any other injuries or the pedestrian's condition.

