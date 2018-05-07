TRAFFIC

Person struck by train in Bridesburg, Amtrak & SEPTA impacted

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A person was struck by a train in the Bridesburg section of Philadelphia, impacting service on Amtrak and SEPTA.

It happened shortly after 8 a.m. Monday near the Bridesburg station on the 2200 of Bridge Street.

Amtrak says the Northeast Corridor will be delayed going through Philadelphia as they are only working with a single track.

On SEPTA, Trenton outbound service was suspended for a short time, but has since resumed. Inbound service was operating with delays of up to 15 minutes.

No further details have been released on the person who was struck by the train.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficphilly newsSEPTAamtraktrains
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
SUV crashes into home in Burlington County; driver tested for DUI
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
Truck hits downed tree on Pa. Turnpike, 6 more crashes follow
Toddlers survive alone for days after car wreck kills mother
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
More Traffic
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Show More
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News