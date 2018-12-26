TRAFFIC

Philadelphia man killed in Delaware hit-and-run

GREENVILLE, Del. (WPVI) --
Delaware State Police are searching for the driver involved in a deadly Christmas Eve hit-and-run in New Castle County.

Investigators say 32-year-old Bryan Lott of Philadelphia was struck and killed around 9 p.m. Monday on Centre Road, just south of Lancaster Pike, in Greenville.

Police say a car traveling northbound hit two people from behind while they were walking within the right turn lane.

The second victim, a 37-year-old man, was thrown into a ditch and refused medical treatment.

Related Topics:
trafficdelaware newshit and runhit and run accidentcrashaccidentGreenville
