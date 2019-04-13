Traffic

Philadelphia officer injured in head-on crash

OVERBROOK PARK (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer was injured in a head-on crash in the city's Overbrook Park section.

Investigators said a car collided with the officer's SUV at Haverford and Woodbine avenues around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

The crash sent the police SUV into a parked tractor trailer.

The officer was taken to the hospital with a serious leg injury.

The other driver was also injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The crash is under investigation.
