Philadelphia officer injured in head-on crash

OVERBROOK PARK (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer was injured in a head-on crash in the city's Overbrook Park section.Investigators said a car collided with the officer's SUV at Haverford and Woodbine avenues around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.The crash sent the police SUV into a parked tractor trailer.The officer was taken to the hospital with a serious leg injury.The other driver was also injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.The crash is under investigation.