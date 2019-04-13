Philadelphia officer injured in head-on crash

OVERBROOK PARK (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer was injured in a head-on crash in the city's Overbrook Park section.
Investigators said a car collided with the officer's SUV at Haverford and Woodbine avenues around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
The crash sent the police SUV into a parked tractor trailer.
The officer was taken to the hospital with a serious leg injury.
The other driver was also injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.
The crash is under investigation.
