Tractor-trailer overturns on Ben Franklin Bridge, car crashes into store in multiple Philly accidents

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating three crashes within an hour of each other in which they say speed played a factor in at least two of them.

An SUV driver crashed in the city's Callowhill section around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control of the SUV along North 8th Street from the Vine Street ramp.

The vehicle hit a pole then crashed into a cement wall.

The driver and passenger were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Around midnight Thursday, a tractor-trailer overturned on the westbound side of the Ben Franklin Bridge in Old City.

The accident forced several lanes to shut down overnight.

Police said the driver lost control and the big rig flipped on its side.

There is no word on the driver's condition.

Officers were directing traffic around the crash.

Approximately a half hour later, police said an out-of-control driver damaged a storefront in the Parkside section.

It happened outside the Family Dollar on the 4700 block of West Girard Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police said the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when the crash occurred.

First responders pulled the person from the vehicle.

The driver is hospitalized with multiple injuries.
