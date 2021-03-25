Tractor-trailer overturns on Ben Franklin Bridge, driver dies after crashing into storefront in multiple Philly accidents

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10446940" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Investigators said the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control of the SUV along North 8th Street from the Vine Street ramp.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10446942" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police say the driver lost control and the big rig flipped on its side.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10447147" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police say a car collided with a SEPTA bus in North Philadelphia which led to a chain reaction crash.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating multiple crashes, one fatal, in which they said speed played a factor in at least two of them.Three of the crashes occurred within an hour of each other.An SUV driver crashed in the city's Callowhill section around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.Investigators said the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control of the SUV along North 8th Street from the Vine Street ramp.The vehicle hit a pole then crashed into a cement wall.The driver and passenger were taken to the hospital in serious condition.Around midnight Thursday, a tractor-trailer overturned on the westbound side of the Ben Franklin Bridge in Old City.The accident forced several lanes to shut down overnight.Police said the driver lost control and the big rig flipped on its side.There is no word on the driver's condition.Officers were directing traffic around the crash.Approximately a half hour later, police said an out-of-control driver crashed into a storefront in the Parkside section.It happened outside the Family Dollar on the 4700 block of West Girard Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.Police said the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when the crash occurred.First responders pulled the driver from the vehicle.The driver was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries, but was pronounced dead later in the morning.Another crash happened a few hours after the previous three.Police said two people were injured in the collision involving a SEPTA bus in North Philadelphia.It happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of 11th and Master streets.Police said a car collided with the Route 23 SEPTA bus.The crash caused a chain reaction which resulted in some parked vehicles being struck.Police said two people in the car were critically injured.There were no injuries reported to anyone on the bus.