A Philadelphia police officer has been injured during a crash.It happened around 3:50 p.m. Thursday at 12th and York streets in North Philadelphia.Authorities say a 22nd police district patrol car crashed into a SEPTA El support then caught fire.The injured officer has been transported to Temple University Hospital.There is no word on the officer's condition or what caused the accident.------