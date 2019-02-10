TRAFFIC

Philadelphia Police vehicle involved in crash in North Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Philadelphia Police vehicle involved in crash in North Philadelphia.

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A Philadelphia Police vehicle was involved in a crash in North Philadelphia Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred just after 11 a.m. on the 700 block of East Tioga Street.

Two police officers were on their way to a call with their lights and sirens on when they were struck by a vehicle as they were crossing an intersection.

Both officers were transported to Temple Hospital, their conditions are not known.

The driver of the striking vehicle was also transported to the hospital, their condition is also unknown.

The scene is being held by police.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficphilly newscar crashpolice officer injured
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
1 injured after car collides with paramedic vehicle in New Castle County
Driver loses control, crashes into gas line in Manayunk
Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by car in Willow Grove
8 injured after van becomes wedged under tractor trailer in Horsham
More Traffic
Top Stories
AccuWeather: 2 rounds of wintry weather on the way
Fishtown home to be demolished after unexpectedly sinking a foot
Police car vandalized in Camden
8 displaced following house fire in Burlington County
Mother charged with murder of missing toddler in Bridgeton
1 injured after car collides with paramedic vehicle in New Castle County
Man fatally shot in Atlantic City
Suspects sought for armed robbery of Lawncrest 7-Eleven
Show More
Driver loses control, crashes into gas line in Manayunk
Bieber Transportation Group in Pa. shuts down without warning
8 injured after van becomes wedged under tractor trailer in Horsham
Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by car in Willow Grove
4 people displaced after apartment fire in Upper Darby
More News