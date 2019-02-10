Philadelphia Police vehicle involved in crash in North Philadelphia.

A Philadelphia Police vehicle was involved in a crash in North Philadelphia Sunday afternoon.The incident occurred just after 11 a.m. on the 700 block of East Tioga Street.Two police officers were on their way to a call with their lights and sirens on when they were struck by a vehicle as they were crossing an intersection.Both officers were transported to Temple Hospital, their conditions are not known.The driver of the striking vehicle was also transported to the hospital, their condition is also unknown.The scene is being held by police.-----