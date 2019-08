'Philly Free Streets' closes Broad Street to traffic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An 8-mile stretch of North Broad Street will be closed to traffic Saturday to allow bikers, walkers and runners to take over.The 4th annual "Philly Free Streets" initiative goes from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.You can enjoy the freedom of moving about on North Broad Street between City Hall and Erie Avenue without the worry of any cars.There will be plenty of music, vendors and events to take part in along the route.For the first time, Temple University will host a one-day camp that features green-living, wellness and job resources.Philly Free Streets is managed by the City of Philadelphia's Managing Director's Office of Transportation, Infrastructure, & Sustainability.The 2019 Philly Free Streets North Broad Street route will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday. North Broad Street will be closed from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Butler Street.Select east-west streets will be open to vehicular traffic to cross North Broad Street. These streets are:John F. Kennedy BoulevardArch StreetVine Street (Eastbound Only)Spring Garden StreetRidge AvenueGirard AvenueDiamond StreetLehigh AvenueAllegheny AvenueErie AvenueButler StreetOne-way streets that feed into the Philly Free Streets route will be controlled by Philadelphia Police and designated local access only. Additional closures may be implemented if needed in the interest of public safety.North Broad Street and adjacent closures will be opened post-event as they are serviced and cleaned. All event-related road closures will be lifted no later than 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019.Traffic delays can be expected during the course of event setup and on the date of the event. Some cross streets may be closed and detoured prior to 6 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 due to public safety considerations. Motorists should avoid the area by using alternate routes, allow for extra driving time in areas near the event, and refrain from double-parking-which creates congestion, limits traffic flow and is illegal.Parking restrictions on the Philly Free Streets route will begin at 2 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019. Parking will be prohibited on both sides of North Broad Street between John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Butler Street. Additional parking restrictions include:Arch Street from Juniper to BroadVine Street (Westbound) from 13th to 15thBrandywine Street from 15th to BroadMount Vernon Street from Watts to BroadWallace Street from Watts to BroadFairmount Avenue from Broad to RidgeBrown Street from Broad to CarlislePoplar Street from Watts to CarlisleStiles Street from Broad to CarlisleOxford Avenue from Park to BroadCecil B. Moore Avenue from Park to BroadMontgomery Avenue from 13th to BroadSusquehanna Avenue from Watts to BroadHuntingdon Street from Broad to CarlisleGlenwood Avenue from Cambria to BroadWestmoreland Street from Park to BroadRising Sun Avenue from Watts to BroadGermantown Avenue from Erie to ButlerAccommodations will be made for established loading and valet zones along the route.All event-related parking restrictions will be lifted at 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019.Temporary No Parking Signs will be posted along the Philly Free Streets route beginning on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Vehicles parked in restricted locations after 2 a.m. on Saturday, August 3 will be towed. If you believe that your vehicle has been towed in connection with Philly Free Streets, please contact the local police district for confirmation.SEPTA's Broad Street and Market Frankford Line service will operate on a normal weekend schedule on Saturday, August 3, 2019.Regional Rail parking lot location information is available online at: www.septa.org/parking SEPTA can be reached at 215-580-7800 and on Twitter @septa_social. For more information on SEPTA and NJ Transit routes and schedules, visit www.septa.org and www.njtransit.com The following items and activities are not permitted on the Philly Free Streets route:Motorized transportation (excluding motorized wheelchairs or similar equipment)Unauthorized solicitationAlcoholic beveragesNarcotics or illegal drugsBathing in pools or fountainsDamage to propertyFeeding animalsFirecrackers or explosivesFirearmsOpen flameLittering (including pet waste)Public intoxicationUnauthorized driving or parkingUnauthorized vendingUnleashed animalsWeapons of any kindONLINE: http://www.phillyfreestreets.com/