'Philly Free Streets' closes Broad Street to traffic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An 8-mile stretch of North Broad Street will be closed to traffic Saturday to allow bikers, walkers and runners to take over.
The 4th annual "Philly Free Streets" initiative goes from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
You can enjoy the freedom of moving about on North Broad Street between City Hall and Erie Avenue without the worry of any cars.
There will be plenty of music, vendors and events to take part in along the route.
For the first time, Temple University will host a one-day camp that features green-living, wellness and job resources.
Philly Free Streets is managed by the City of Philadelphia's Managing Director's Office of Transportation, Infrastructure, & Sustainability.
Road Closures & Impacts
The 2019 Philly Free Streets North Broad Street route will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday. North Broad Street will be closed from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Butler Street.
Select east-west streets will be open to vehicular traffic to cross North Broad Street. These streets are:
John F. Kennedy Boulevard
Arch Street
Vine Street (Eastbound Only)
Spring Garden Street
Ridge Avenue
Girard Avenue
Diamond Street
Lehigh Avenue
Allegheny Avenue
Erie Avenue
Butler Street
One-way streets that feed into the Philly Free Streets route will be controlled by Philadelphia Police and designated local access only. Additional closures may be implemented if needed in the interest of public safety.
North Broad Street and adjacent closures will be opened post-event as they are serviced and cleaned. All event-related road closures will be lifted no later than 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019.
Traffic delays can be expected during the course of event setup and on the date of the event. Some cross streets may be closed and detoured prior to 6 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 due to public safety considerations. Motorists should avoid the area by using alternate routes, allow for extra driving time in areas near the event, and refrain from double-parking-which creates congestion, limits traffic flow and is illegal.
Parking Restrictions
Parking restrictions on the Philly Free Streets route will begin at 2 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019. Parking will be prohibited on both sides of North Broad Street between John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Butler Street. Additional parking restrictions include:
Arch Street from Juniper to Broad
Vine Street (Westbound) from 13th to 15th
Brandywine Street from 15th to Broad
Mount Vernon Street from Watts to Broad
Wallace Street from Watts to Broad
Fairmount Avenue from Broad to Ridge
Brown Street from Broad to Carlisle
Poplar Street from Watts to Carlisle
Stiles Street from Broad to Carlisle
Oxford Avenue from Park to Broad
Cecil B. Moore Avenue from Park to Broad
Montgomery Avenue from 13th to Broad
Susquehanna Avenue from Watts to Broad
Huntingdon Street from Broad to Carlisle
Glenwood Avenue from Cambria to Broad
Westmoreland Street from Park to Broad
Rising Sun Avenue from Watts to Broad
Germantown Avenue from Erie to Butler
Accommodations will be made for established loading and valet zones along the route.
All event-related parking restrictions will be lifted at 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019.
Temporary No Parking Signs will be posted along the Philly Free Streets route beginning on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Vehicles parked in restricted locations after 2 a.m. on Saturday, August 3 will be towed. If you believe that your vehicle has been towed in connection with Philly Free Streets, please contact the local police district for confirmation.
Public Transportation
SEPTA's Broad Street and Market Frankford Line service will operate on a normal weekend schedule on Saturday, August 3, 2019.
Regional Rail parking lot location information is available online at: www.septa.org/parking.
SEPTA can be reached at 215-580-7800 and on Twitter @septa_social. For more information on SEPTA and NJ Transit routes and schedules, visit www.septa.org and www.njtransit.com.
Venue Details & Public Safety Information
The following items and activities are not permitted on the Philly Free Streets route:
Motorized transportation (excluding motorized wheelchairs or similar equipment)
Unauthorized solicitation
Alcoholic beverages
Narcotics or illegal drugs
Bathing in pools or fountains
Damage to property
Feeding animals
Firecrackers or explosives
Firearms
Open flame
Littering (including pet waste)
Public intoxication
Unauthorized driving or parking
Unauthorized vending
Unleashed animals
Weapons of any kind
ONLINE: http://www.phillyfreestreets.com/
'Philly Free Streets' closes Broad Street to traffic
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News