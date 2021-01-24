police officer injured

Philadelphia Highway Patrol Officer riding motorcycle hit by car

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia Highway Patrol Officer riding a motorcycle was involved in a crash early Sunday morning.

It happened just before 5 a.m. at the intersection of State Road and Linden Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia.

Police said the officer was making a turn when he was hit by a car and thrown off his bike.

The highway patrol officer suffered head, leg, and back injuries.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

There is no word yet on any charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnortheast philadelphiaofficer injuredpolice officer injuredmotorcycle accident
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE OFFICER INJURED
'Kill him with his own gun': Police describe facing the mob at the Capitol
Suspects wanted for attacks on police in Philly, NJ and Del.
Philly police ID suspect after shots fired at officers in West Oak Lane
Hostage situation over after 3 officers shot
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crime Fighters: Who killed Marquan Zettlemoyer?
1 dead in shooting during NJ house party
Veterans line up for vaccine in Philly; Delaware dentists answer the call
AccuWeather: Cold again today, light snow for some on Monday night
2 injured in Bristol Twp. fire that started near a space heater
Philadelphia collects record 224 guns in buyback program
Pa. state rep mocks Rachel Levine on Facebook then apologizes
Show More
NJ man loses $80K in life savings after routine bank transfer
Godiva Chocolates to close all North American stores due to pandemic
Bernie Sanders turns mittens meme into sweatshirt for charity
Biden orders review of domestic violent extremism threat
Alleged Capitol rioter accused of threatening to 'assassinate' AOC
More TOP STORIES News