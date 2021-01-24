Philadelphia Highway Patrol Officer riding motorcycle hit by car

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia Highway Patrol Officer riding a motorcycle was involved in a crash early Sunday morning.
It happened just before 5 a.m. at the intersection of State Road and Linden Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia.
Police said the officer was making a turn when he was hit by a car and thrown off his bike.
The highway patrol officer suffered head, leg, and back injuries.
He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
There is no word yet on any charges.
