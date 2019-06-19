Mayor Kenny signs Roosevelt Boulevard speed cameras legislation into law

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney signed the Roosevelt Boulevard speed camera legislation into law Wednesday.
"Today we are taking an important step to calm speeds on one of the most dangerous roads in our city," said Mayor Kenney. "At the beginning of my administration, I committed to taking action on Roosevelt Boulevard. Adding automated speed cameras on the Boulevard is one of the most effective steps that we can take towards eliminating traffic deaths."
The signing of the legislation means the continued progress toward the City's Vision Zero goal of zero traffic deaths by 2030 by signing legislation to bring speed enforcement cameras along the 12 miles of Roosevelt Boulevard, between 9th Street and the city's boundary with Bucks County.
Cameras will be installed along the High Injury Network corridor by the end of this year.
This 11.75 mile stretch of roadway is considered one of the most dangerous roads in the state.
Between 2013 and 2017, 139 people were killed or seriously injured on the Roosevelt Boulevard, according to PennDOT, and nearly 2,700 crashes were reported.
Philadelphia City Council voted in favor of the speed cameras last month.
Speeders would initially have a grace period where they would receive a warning in the mail. After that, the fines start at $100.
Critics of the cameras are concerned about privacy and false readings, among other things. Some believe the speed camera program is just a money grab for the city.
Proponents argue the speed cameras will make Roosevelt Boulevard safer.
