Philly police cruiser collides with SUV, 3 injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer and two others were injured in an early morning crash in Kensington.

Police said the officer was traveling south on C Street when his cruiser collided with an SUV at the intersection of Somerset Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday.

The cruiser's door got stuck on the SUV's bumper. The impact also sent the cruiser into a parked vehicle.

Firefighters were able to free the officer from his cruiser.

The officer, along with the woman and man inside the SUV, were taken to Temple University Hospital. All their injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

The accident is under investigation.
