Traffic

Pickup truck collides with Bristol Township school bus; truck driver trapped

BRISTOL TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Bristol Township school bus and a pickup truck crashed Tuesday morning.

It happened around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Ford Road and Hilltop Avenue.

Officials from the Bristol Township School District said the driver of the truck lost control, struck a utility pole and then struck a school bus traveling to Harry S. Truman High School. There were 35 students on the bus.

The driver of the pickup truck was trapped and had to be extricated from the cab of the vehicle.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 Video: A school bus and a pickup truck were involved in a crash in Bristol Township, Bucks County.



The view from Chopper 6 showed a mangled black pickup truck and debris scattered about the roadway.

Students were transferred to another bus and transported to school. They were given an initial medical assessment at the scene by first responders, and the district said it has made the school nurse and counselors available to them at the school

There is no word on the condition of the driver.

***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficbristol townshipschool buscrash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
76ers superstar Allen Iverson victim of $500,000 jewelry theft
Trump rally in Wildwood tonight: Here's what you need to know
Supporters line up ahead of Trump rally in Wildwood
Multi-vehicle crash on Pa. Turnpike
Philly police search for 17-year-old mother, newborn baby
76ers to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant during Tuesday's game
Coronavirus concerns abruptly end exchange program at Penn Charter
Show More
Philadelphia glowing purple for Kobe Bryant
LeBron James promises to carry on Kobe's legacy
Jimmy Kimmel remembers Kobe Bryant
Aviation experts weigh in deadly crash involving Kobe Bryant
AccuWeather: Some Sun, Brisk and Chilly Today
More TOP STORIES News