Pickup truck collides with Bristol Township school bus; truck driver trapped

BRISTOL TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Bristol Township school bus and a pickup truck crashed Tuesday morning.It happened around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Ford Road and Hilltop Avenue.Officials from the Bristol Township School District said the driver of the truck lost control, struck a utility pole and then struck a school bus traveling to Harry S. Truman High School. There were 35 students on the bus.The driver of the pickup truck was trapped and had to be extricated from the cab of the vehicle.The view from Chopper 6 showed a mangled black pickup truck and debris scattered about the roadway.Students were transferred to another bus and transported to school. They were given an initial medical assessment at the scene by first responders, and the district said it has made the school nurse and counselors available to them at the schoolThere is no word on the condition of the driver.