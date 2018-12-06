A traffic stop in New Castle County on Wednesday took a quick and unexpected turn.Delaware River and Bay Authority Police pulled an SUV over, and say that's when 12 people from Honduras fled from the vehicle into a nearby marshland.It happened around 9:30 a.m. at the Interstate 295, Interstate 95 split.All 12 were found and charged with resisting arrest.The driver was charged with traffic violations.Homeland Security has detained them until ICE can pick them up for deportation.------