Police: 12 people bail out vehicle during traffic stop in Delaware

Police: 12 people bail out vehicle during traffic stop in Delaware.

Delaware River and Bay Authority Police pulled over a Toyota Sequoia with Arkansas temporary tags at the I-295 southbound and I-95 northbound split for a traffic violation.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say as many as 12 individuals fled the vehicle into a nearby marshland during the traffic stop.

Authorities began a search for those individuals.

Five of the people were taken into custody around 11 a.m. and seven remain at large.

It's not clear on why authorities stopped the vehicle.

The search continues.

