Delaware River and Bay Authority Police pulled over a Toyota Sequoia with Arkansas temporary tags at the I-295 southbound and I-95 northbound split for a traffic violation.It happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.Police say as many as 12 individuals fled the vehicle into a nearby marshland during the traffic stop.Authorities began a search for those individuals.Five of the people were taken into custody around 11 a.m. and seven remain at large.It's not clear on why authorities stopped the vehicle.The search continues.------