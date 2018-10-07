U.S. & WORLD

Police: 20 dead in upstate NY crash involving limousine

A crash involving a limousine at a popular upstate New York tourist spot killed 20 people, officials said Sunday. (WRGB)

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. --
State police say 20 people died in a crash in upstate New York that local officials say involved a limousine near a crowded tourist spot.

The Times Union of Albany reported local officials said a limo speeding down a hill crashed into bystanders at the Apple Barrel Country Store on Saturday in Schoharie (skoh-HAY'-ree). That's about 170 miles (270 kilometers) north of New York City.

The store is a popular spot for autumn leaf-peepers.

Police: 20 dead in upstate NY crash involving limousine. Nydia Han reports during Action News at noon on October 7, 2018.



Authorities on Sunday didn't release names of victims or specifics. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

An afternoon news conference is planned.

