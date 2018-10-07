EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4433756" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police: 20 dead in upstate NY crash involving limousine. Nydia Han reports during Action News at noon on October 7, 2018.

State police say 20 people died in a crash in upstate New York that local officials say involved a limousine near a crowded tourist spot.The Times Union of Albany reported local officials said a limo speeding down a hill crashed into bystanders at the Apple Barrel Country Store on Saturday in Schoharie (skoh-HAY'-ree). That's about 170 miles (270 kilometers) north of New York City.The store is a popular spot for autumn leaf-peepers.Authorities on Sunday didn't release names of victims or specifics. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.An afternoon news conference is planned.------