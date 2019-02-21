Police: Car goes airborne in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Police are questioning witnesses to learn how a car ended up on the sidewalk in Southwest Philadelphia.
Authorities believe the driver lost control and went airborne on the 1100 block of South 56th Street around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.
The car hit a tree and a parked car before landing on the sidewalk.
It also knocked down a fence and the railing in front of a house.
There are no reports of serious injuries.
