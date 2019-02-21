TRAFFIC

Police: Car goes airborne in Southwest Philadelphia

Driver goes airborne in Southwest Philly. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 21, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are questioning witnesses to learn how a car ended up on the sidewalk in Southwest Philadelphia.

Authorities believe the driver lost control and went airborne on the 1100 block of South 56th Street around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

The car hit a tree and a parked car before landing on the sidewalk.

It also knocked down a fence and the railing in front of a house.

There are no reports of serious injuries.
