WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --A New Castle County man has been charged after police say he led them on a pursuit while under the influence of drugs.
Investigators say 33-year-old Justin Eckenroad faces a slew of charges, including reckless driving and speeding.
Police say Eckenroad hit a stone wall while trying to make a turn.
Chopper 6 was overhead shortly after the crash on Wednesday afternoon.
The 33-year-old was hospitalized with serious injuries.
