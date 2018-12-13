TRAFFIC

Driver who crashed into wall in Wilmington was on drugs, police say

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
A New Castle County man has been charged after police say he led them on a pursuit while under the influence of drugs.

Investigators say 33-year-old Justin Eckenroad faces a slew of charges, including reckless driving and speeding.

Police say Eckenroad hit a stone wall while trying to make a turn.

Chopper 6 was overhead shortly after the crash on Wednesday afternoon.

The 33-year-old was hospitalized with serious injuries.

