Police hope emblem leads to deadly hit-and-run driver

GREENVILLE, Del. (WPVI) --Delaware State Police are looking for a car that hit and killed a man in Greenville, New Castle County on Christmas Eve.
They're hoping someone will recognize a unique emblem found at the scene and contact them.
Investigators have determined 32-year-old Brian Lott and a friend were hit by a 2011 to 2017 Mazda 3 sedan.
They were walking along Centre Road near Lancaster Pike around 9 p.m. Monday when they were struck from behind.
Lott was killed. The second victim, a 37-year-old man, was thrown into a ditch and refused medical treatment.
