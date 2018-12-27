Police hope emblem leads to deadly hit-and-run driver

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4971538" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Driver sought in deadly crash. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 5:30 p.m. on December 26, 2018.

Delaware State Police are looking for a car that hit and killed a man in Greenville, New Castle County on Christmas Eve.They're hoping someone will recognize a unique emblem found at the scene and contact them.Investigators have determined 32-year-old Brian Lott and a friend were hit by a 2011 to 2017 Mazda 3 sedan.They were walking along Centre Road near Lancaster Pike around 9 p.m. Monday when they were struck from behind.Lott was killed. The second victim, a 37-year-old man, was thrown into a ditch and refused medical treatment.