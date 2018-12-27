TRAFFIC

Police hope emblem leads to deadly hit-and-run driver

GREENVILLE, Del. (WPVI) --
Delaware State Police are looking for a car that hit and killed a man in Greenville, New Castle County on Christmas Eve.

They're hoping someone will recognize a unique emblem found at the scene and contact them.


Investigators have determined 32-year-old Brian Lott and a friend were hit by a 2011 to 2017 Mazda 3 sedan.

They were walking along Centre Road near Lancaster Pike around 9 p.m. Monday when they were struck from behind.

Lott was killed. The second victim, a 37-year-old man, was thrown into a ditch and refused medical treatment.

