Police ID woman killed in crash involving car, tractor trailer on Route 42 in Bellmawr, New Jersey

Police ID woman killed in Route 42 crash. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 10 p.m. on PHL17 on July 11, 2018. (WPVI)

BELLMAWR, N.J. (WPVI) --
A woman riding in a car was killed after the vehicle crashed into a truck and was left wedged underneath its trailer on Route 42 in Camden County.

Police have identified the woman as Ashley Zarzycki, 24, of Villas, New Jersey. They said Zarzycki was the passenger in a car driven by Matthew Britton, 26, also of Villas.

According to investigators, Britton was driving southbound on Route 42 in Bellmawr shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday when his Mazda struck a Dodge Challenger then hit the tractor-trailer.

The view from Chopper 6 showed the Mazda partially wedged underneath the trailer, while the back of the trailer was partially hanging over the water.

Car wedged under tractor-trailer on Route 42 in Bellmawr, New Jersey. Watch raw video from Chopper 6 from July 11, 2018.



There were no injuries reported from the truck or the Dodge. Britton was taken to Cooper University Hospital for treatment.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the crash.
Woman killed in crash involving car, tractor trailer on Route 42. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 4pm on July 11, 2018.


