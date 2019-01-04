CAR CRASH

Police identify 2 men killed in Camden County crash

2 killed in Atco, New Jersey crash. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on January 4, 2019.

ATCO, N.J. (WPVI) --
Police have identified the two victims of a deadly crash in Camden County, New Jersey.

The victims have been identified as 30-year-old Eric Cournoyer of Evesham and 31-year-old Thomas Bessetti Jr. of Atco.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday on the 600 block of Jackson Road in Atco.

Police say the driver failed to stop at the intersection of Jackson Road and Richards Avenue, crossed into a yard, and struck a parked vehicle in the driveway.

The vehicle then came to rest in a wooded area on the property.

Waterford police officers located two men who were ejected from the vehicle.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.
