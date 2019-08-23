Police identify man killed in crash between SUV and NJ Transit van in Camden County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5487803" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6: NJ Transit bus, SUV collide in Berlin, Camden County on August 23, 2019.

CONFIRMED: One of the people involved in the crash on Cross Keys Rd in Winslow Township has died. SUV collided with a NJ Transit Access Link van. @6abc pic.twitter.com/48CE4BK5IU — TaRhonda Thomas (@TaRhondaThomas) August 23, 2019

BERLIN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The man who died after a head-on collision between an SUV and a New Jersey Transit Access Link van in Winslow Township, Camden County has been identified.The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. Friday on Cross Keys Road near Watsontown New Freedom Road.Police say 28-year-old Howard Markee was driving an SUV that collided with the Access Link van, which transports people with disabilities.The van driver, the one passenger who was using a wheelchair, and all three people in the SUV were taken to the hospital.Markee was trapped for half an hour as firefighters worked to free him from the vehicle.He was airlifted to the Cooper University Hospital, but succumbed to his injuries a short time later.Police said an investigation into the cause of the crash continues.