Police investigate crash on Broad Street

Charges are pending against two drivers involved in a bad collision that happened feet from a Philadelphia police station.Police say the driver of a Ford Fusion attempted to make an illegal U-turn in the 5900 block of North Broad Street in Logan at 3:30 a.m. Sunday.That's when a driver of an SUV traveling north on Broad Street at a high rate of speed slammed into the Ford, causing it to flip several times.No one was seriously hurt.An investigation is underway.