Police investigate crash on Broad Street

Police investigate crash on Broad Street. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on July 29, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Charges are pending against two drivers involved in a bad collision that happened feet from a Philadelphia police station.

Police say the driver of a Ford Fusion attempted to make an illegal U-turn in the 5900 block of North Broad Street in Logan at 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

That's when a driver of an SUV traveling north on Broad Street at a high rate of speed slammed into the Ford, causing it to flip several times.

No one was seriously hurt.

An investigation is underway.

