Police investigate hit and run in Juniata

JUNIATA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a hit and run accident that happened overnight.

Action News was on the scene on the 700 block of East Wyoming Avenue in the city's Juniata section.

Police say a man in his late 30s was struck around 2 a.m. Saturday while he was walking along the roadway.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities are now looking for the driver of a maroon Chevy Impala with tinted windows and front end damage.

