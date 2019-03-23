Police investigate hit and run in Juniata

JUNIATA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a hit and run accident that happened overnight.Action News was on the scene on the 700 block of East Wyoming Avenue in the city's Juniata section.Police say a man in his late 30s was struck around 2 a.m. Saturday while he was walking along the roadway.He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.Authorities are now looking for the driver of a maroon Chevy Impala with tinted windows and front end damage.-----