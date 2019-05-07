Traffic

Police: NY man used phony passenger in HOV lane

EMBED <>More Videos

Man ticketed for using dummy in HOV lane. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on May 7, 2019.

NEW YORK CITY -- Police say a man tried to get away with using a phony passenger to drive in an HOV lane on the Long Island Expressway Monday.

According to Suffolk County Police, Highway Patrol Officer Andrew Spina was traveling near exit 51 around 4 p.m. when he became suspicious of the front seat passenger in a 2002 Saturn sedan.

Officer Spina pulled over the vehicle.

He noticed that the driver, 34-year-old James Britt of Centereach, had placed a mannequin wearing a sweatshirt, sunglasses, hat and jeans into the front passenger seat along with water bottles, in an attempt to resemble a person.

Britt was issued a summons for the HOV occupancy violations.

Similar cases have happened from time to time on the L.I.E. and elsewhere, with police saying drivers deployed phony passengers ranging from mannequins to teddy bears.

In September 2016, a Seattle-area driver was even ticketed for carpooling with a cardboard cutout of then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump .

----
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficu.s. & worldtraffic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver in custody after car travels on I-95 for miles with no tires
Philadelphia's Zahav named best restaurant in US
Video shows Pa. lawmaker confronting woman outside Planned Parenthood facility
Police use victim's smartphone to track down alleged carjacker
Officials: Man fatally stabbed by roommate after argument in NJ
Philadelphia police officer hurt in crash
Show More
AccuWeather: Partly Sunny, Very Warm Today
Operation Dreamlift heads to Disney for the day
Police: Man running with rock, damaging cars shot by Philly resident
Woman born without uterus gets pregnant after transplant
Muslim American Society investigating 'disturbing' video
More TOP STORIES News