Police officer, woman injured after vehicle crashes into patrol car in Pennsauken

A police officer and a civilian were injured when a civilian's vehicle crashed into a patrol car in Pennsauken, New Jersey.The Action Cam was at the scene on Route 130 South at Marlton Pike.Officers were on the scene investigating a crash when the female driver of a vehicle hit the patrol car parked at the accident scene.The officer and woman are in the hospital.Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.So far, there's no word on charges.-----