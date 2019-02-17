Police officer, woman injured after vehicle crashes into patrol car in Pennsauken

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (WPVI) --A police officer and a civilian were injured when a civilian's vehicle crashed into a patrol car in Pennsauken, New Jersey.
The Action Cam was at the scene on Route 130 South at Marlton Pike.
Officers were on the scene investigating a crash when the female driver of a vehicle hit the patrol car parked at the accident scene.
The officer and woman are in the hospital.
Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.
So far, there's no word on charges.
