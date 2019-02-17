TRAFFIC

Police officer, woman injured after vehicle crashes into patrol car in Pennsauken

Police officer, woman injured after vehicle crashes into patrol car in Pennsauken. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on February 17, 2019.

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (WPVI) --
A police officer and a civilian were injured when a civilian's vehicle crashed into a patrol car in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

The Action Cam was at the scene on Route 130 South at Marlton Pike.

Officers were on the scene investigating a crash when the female driver of a vehicle hit the patrol car parked at the accident scene.

The officer and woman are in the hospital.

Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

So far, there's no word on charges.

