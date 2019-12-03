Police release name of man killed in New Castle County crash

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police have released the name of the driver who was killed after he pulled in front of an oncoming vehicle in New Castle County, Delaware.The crash happened around 6 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Stanton-Christiana Road and Old Route 7.According to police, 23-year-old Jaiwon Pollard of Wilmington drove his Hyundai into the path of a woman's Mercedes.Pollard was killed in the resulting crash. Police say he was not properly restrained at the time of the crash.The woman driving the Mercedes was not seriously hurt.