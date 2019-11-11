distracted driving

Police in United Kingdom release video of dramatic crash as 'warning to drivers to pay attention'

NOTTINGHAMSHIRE, U.K. (WPVI) -- A court in the UK has sentenced a 65-year-old truck driver to 18 months in prison and given him a 29-month driving ban, Nottinghamshire Police said on November 10, after the man was found guilty of dangerous driving causing serious injury.

Police released this video of the June 2018 incident, in which a truck driven by David Price crashed into the back of a car, which in turn plowed into a line of vehicles stopped on the A17 near Newark.

One of those injured, the driver of a Renault Clio, police said, suffered bleeding on her brain, along with "a broken back, broken neck, broken arm, broken ribs and a broken nose."

Inspector Heather Sutton, Neighbourhood Policing Inspector for the Newark and Sherwood area, said the incident could have been avoided if Price "had paid attention when behind the wheel."

"Now he has time to reflect on the consequences of his actions in prison," the statement continued.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficcar crashdistracted drivingdashcam videocrash
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISTRACTED DRIVING
STUDY: Young drivers using Snapchat while driving
Video may be to blame for fatal Berks County crash
Paratransit driver caught watching videos while driving
'Distracted driver' flips BMW after slamming into truck
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vietnam veteran killed in hit-and-run crash in Norristown: Family
2 dead after car flies into second floor of building
2 hurt after house fire in Kensington
AccuWeather: Mild Veterans Day, Cold Air Coming
Puppy found safe after being reportedly stolen in Voorhees
Man sues Madonna, saying her 10:30 p.m. concert start is too late
Show More
2 shot outside of N. Philly nightclub, 1 critical
Mercury to pass directly between Earth, sun in rare event
76ers honor veterans during game at Wells Fargo Center
Man gunned down outside of Burlington County home: Officials
Sick cat 'Batman' stolen from Brookhaven PetSmart, animal rescue says
More TOP STORIES News