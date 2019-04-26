Police search for driver after multi-car pileup on I-78 in Berks County

Pennsylvania state police are searching for the driver of a box-truck that have caused a multi-car pileup on Interstate 78 in Berks County.It happened in the westbound lanes, near Exit 30 in Tilden Township around 9:30 a.m. Friday.Police believe the box-truck may have been responsible for the chain-reaction crash that involved a car and four tractor-trailers but have not yet said why.The driver left the scene.The crash closed both westbound lanes for roughly three hours.Officials say there were injuries, but have not yet said how serious they are.