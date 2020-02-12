Police search for driver in hit-and-run crash on Roosevelt Boulevard near Comly Road

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the driver in a hit and run crash on the Roosevelt Boulevard early Wednesday.It happened around 2 a.m. in the northbound inner drive near Comly Road in Northeast Philadelphia.Police said two cars collided, leaving front-end damage. One of the drivers drove away from the scene.The other driver was treated at the scene for injuries.Traffic was stalled for some time while police investigated and then cleared the area.