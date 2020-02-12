Traffic

Police search for driver in hit-and-run crash on Roosevelt Boulevard near Comly Road

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the driver in a hit and run crash on the Roosevelt Boulevard early Wednesday.

It happened around 2 a.m. in the northbound inner drive near Comly Road in Northeast Philadelphia.

Police said two cars collided, leaving front-end damage. One of the drivers drove away from the scene.

The other driver was treated at the scene for injuries.

Traffic was stalled for some time while police investigated and then cleared the area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnortheast philadelphiacrimehit and runphiladelphiaroosevelt boulevard
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Caretaker accused of stealing more than $34K from victim
Financial secretary charged with stealing $561K from N.J. church
First baby born in Sea Isle City in more than 40 years
Woman stabbed inside Southwest Philadelphia apartment
2 Ohio State Univ. football players accused of rape, kidnapping
NJ toddler able to see thanks to cornea transplant
98-year-old Pa. Girl Scout continues her mission, selling cookies
Show More
Phils begin spring training workouts, single game tickets on sale today
Fire erupts at ExxonMobil refinery in Louisiana
AccuWeather: Dry Today, More Rain Tonight
Woman viciously attacked by trio of purse snatchers in South Philly
Sanders edges Buttigieg in NH primary, giving Dems 2 front-runners
More TOP STORIES News