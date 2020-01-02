Traffic

Philadelphia police sergeant, driver injured in Broad Street crash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people including a Philadelphia police sergeant were injured in a collision in North Philadelphia.

The crash happened on North Broad Street near Susquehanna Avenue just after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Initial reports say the police sergeant was responding to a nearby crash when the vehicles collided.

Both the sergeant and the other driver were taken to Temple University Hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators have not said if the sergeant had turned on the patrol car's lights and sirens at the time of the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.
