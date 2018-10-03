Police SUV and civilian vehicle collide in Southwest Philadelphia

A police vehicle responding to an assist with lights and sirens on collided with a private vehicle in Southwest Philadelphia.It happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of South 56th Street and Woodland Avenue.Officials say the private auto pulled out in front of the police vehicle.There were no injuries to the police. The 50-year-old driver in the private vehicle was taken to Presbyterian Medical Center for evaluation.Both vehicles sustained minor damage.------