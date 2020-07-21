Police vehicle, tractor trailer involved in crash on Interstate 95 in Delaware

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6326833" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Traffic is building on I-95 in Delaware due to a crash

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- A crash between a tractor-trailer and a state police patrol vehicle shut down part of Interstate 95 in Delaware on Tuesday morning.The crash happened around 3:15 a.m. on I-95 southbound in the area of Churchmans Marsh Road in Newark.Few details about the crash have been released.Police said the nature of injuries to the individuals involved are non-life-threatening.