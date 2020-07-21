Traffic

Police vehicle, tractor trailer involved in crash on Interstate 95 in Delaware

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- A crash between a tractor-trailer and a state police patrol vehicle shut down part of Interstate 95 in Delaware on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 3:15 a.m. on I-95 southbound in the area of Churchmans Marsh Road in Newark.

Few details about the crash have been released.

EMBED More News Videos

Traffic is building on I-95 in Delaware due to a crash



Police said the nature of injuries to the individuals involved are non-life-threatening.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnewarki 95crash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in shooting of judge's family possibly linked to Calif. death
Pregnant woman hit by teens racing on Broad Street: Police
1 dead after fiery crash on I-95 southbound in Philadelphia
'Exeter Sully:' Young pilot called hero for emergency landing on Route 422
Citizens Bank Park hosting drive-in concerts: AJR, DJ Jazzy Jeff
Babysitter charged with murder in death of 2-year-old
AccuWeather: Heat wave continues today, oppressive Wednesday
Show More
Dr. Anthony Fauci throwing out first pitch to start MLB season
Crews battle blaze at South Jersey farm
Man found fatally shot, lying next to running car
2 teens injured, man killed in Philadelphia triple shooting
Union: 100+ Sanitation Workers Have COVID-19 As Trash Piles Up
More TOP STORIES News